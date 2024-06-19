Woman apologizes, admits to dumping puppies at local bar in Burleson County on social media

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A woman who was caught on surveillance video dumping at least six puppies at a local bar in Somerville Sunday is now admitting to the crime on social media.



About six puppies were dumped outside local bar, Fort Half Moon Saloon in Somerville.

A woman admitted to the crime on Facebook, stating she found the puppies on a road and dropped them off at the bar, thinking someone take them home.

There is no word from the Burleson County Sheriff's Office whether the woman will be fined or charged.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office called for help in finding a woman caught on surveillance video.

She was seen dumping at least six puppies at the Half Moon Saloon in Somerville.

Now, that woman is admitting to the dumping on social media.

In a Facebook post made Tuesday, Lori Lindeman claimed to have found the puppies on a road and placed them at the bar, thinking someone would take them home.

She, then, apologized saying she thought she was doing the right thing.

I reached out to her to see if she would share her side of the story on-camera but have not heard back.

The woman says she has spoken to the Sheriff's Office, but there is no word of whether she will be fined or charged.

Follow Brieanna on social media!