Somerville ISD's long-time band director inducted into ATSSB Hall of Fame for music education

SOMERVILLE, Texas (KRHD) — Somerville ISD's longtime band director Carl Idlebird has been inducted into the 2025 Association of Texas Small School Bands Hall of Fame, recognizing his lifelong dedication to music education.



Born in Bryan, Carl Idlebird's passion for band began in the sixth grade after seeing a parade, leading him to play the trumpet and eventually teach for over 45 years, at A&M Consolidated in College Station and at Somerville ISD.

Under his leadership, the Yegua band has reached the state competition six times, and about five former students became professional musicians, band directors or pursued higher education in music.

Idlebird was officially inducted into the ATSSB Hall of Fame on Feb. 14.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

For Somerville ISD Band Director Carl Idlebird teaching music isn’t a hobby.

“I love it absolutely and it gives me a chance to set students up for success," he said.

For him, it's a lifelong passion that comes with reward.

Brieanna Smith Carl Idlebird, the Somerville ISD band director, has taught multiple generations of students.

He’s recently been named to the ATSSB Hall of Fame.

"When I was told, it just took my breath away and what an honor because there's so many wonderful band directors in the state of Texas," Idlebird said.

But his journey starts back in the sixth grade in Bryan ISD.

"I watched the Kemp band from a sidewalk, watching them in a parade, and I thought, man, I want to be in that band," he said.

From there he picked up trumpet and a desire to teach, at College Station ISD for 12 years and Somerville ISD where he’s been for the past 33 years.

Brieanna Smith Mr. I, as students call him, poses with students from his 1998 band. He's been teaching at Somerville ISD for 33 years.

“Well first of all, I can't believe it's gone by so fast. I get to teach a new group of students and the beginners every year," he said.

With his direction, the band went to state six times.

But he tells 15ABC his kids, which spans generations, mean more than a trophy.

"I like getting to know my kids, and I've thoroughly enjoyed making a lot of new friends in the students," Idlebird said.

And whether he’ll continue teaching —

"I don't know how much longer I'll teach, but as long as I can keep getting good students like that and have the support that I have in parents that are really working hard for the kids, I'll be here," he said.

Brieanna Smith Idlebird still teaches students at Somerville ISD, teaching beginners in fifth grade to high schoolers.

