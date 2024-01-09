H.A.R.T. hosts free microchipping event for owners, attempting to reduce stray, lost animal population

BURLESON COUNTY, Texas — Non-profit organization, The Haven Animal Rescue of Texas, hosted a free microchip event Monday at the Burleson County Expo Center to reduce the number of stray animals in Burleson County.

Attendee Del Barker Stigler says he's always hearing about lost and stray animals.

"My friends who live in the country tell me all the time about dumped dogs," Stigler said.

He's adopted a micro-chipped stray dog from the organization to help.

"I picked her up at 8 weeks, and we've been inseparable," he said.

Across Central Texas, shelters are struggling with overcrowding.

Dumping animals, failing to leash, failing to spay and neuter and failing to put collars and tags on pets can all contribute to the problem.

Director Tracy Keller says microchips serve as a "back up" to get pets back to their owners.

"We would much rather help you get your pet back than have to take it into the rescue or shelter and have to find it another home," Keller said. "Heaven forbid, it doesn't find a home somewhere else."

Pet owners just drop their cats or dogs off, and within a few hours, the microchip is inserted.

People who find the pet can scan the microchip and find the owner's contact information, name and address.

Stigler says he's not worried about losing his new dog because he's a responsible pet owner.

But the microchip provides an extra layer of protection.

"The microchip gives me a peace of mind," Stigler said.

The organization plans to host another free microchipping event in February.