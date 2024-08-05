Building the future & demolishing the past; HOME Program helping local low-income homeowners

CENTRAL TEXAS — From Belton, Little River Academy, West and other local cities and counties in Central Texas, there’s a program that not many homeowners know about, but it could provide some a new home.

If you qualify for the HOME Program, homeowners could get their current home demolished if it's in poor condition, then a brand new home would be built in its place along with receiving new appliances and a full year of property insurance.

The program does not allow for remodels but only demolition.

Karen Walker is with Langford Community Management Services and says they help people who qualify for the program through the application process all the way up to getting their new home move in ready.

She explained the importance of the program by describing some of the conditions she has seen.

"They are living in very very poor conditions — they don’t have central air and we know how it is in Texas, that could be deadly," Walker said.

"Their houses are really falling apart on them.”

Depending on what city or county you live in, the funding could come directly from the state or HUD, she said.

Arlinda B. Hernandez lives in Taylor, Texas and got a new home last year — Walker helped make that dream a reality.

She called the experience "life changing" and recalls what her home use to be like.

“In the floor, there was a lot of holes that needed to be repaired… and just a lot of things that needed to be redone;" Hernandez said.

Here's how to check to see if you're eligible:

First, while the HOME program is state wide, check to make sure your City or County offers it and from there they can help you learn more about applying.

Keep this in mind, your home has to be in pretty poor condition and you have to own it with a clear title and live in it.

Lastly, you have to be considered low to moderate income for your area.

While there are other factors involved, Karen just wants to let homeowners know this is available for our neighbors who need it.

"Like I said, people just aren’t hearing about it," she said.

If your local government doesn’t participate, Karen really encourages you to talk to your local government officials, be an advocate for your community to help get the HOME program in your neighborhood.

Follow Bobby on social media!