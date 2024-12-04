Buckholts tackles persistent water problems with $250,000 federal grant for valve replacements

BUCKHOLTS, Texas (KRHD) — The City of Buckholts is replacing 60 water values to reduce water shut-offs during water main breaks.



Buckholts resident Casarah Velez says there have been multiple water main breaks, causing school closures and water shutoffs.

The city plans to address these problems with the approximately $250,000 Community Development Block Grant to replace 60 water valves.

New valves will allow crews to isolate sections of the town during repairs without shutting off water for everyone.

There is no timeline of completion, but the City will alert the public to boil water notices and water shut-offs.

"Living out in the country, you just don't ever know. You know, when the weather is bad, sometimes we don't have water," Long-time Buckholts resident Casarah Velez said.

It’s been a problem in Buckholts for as long as Casarah Velez can remember.

"There's times that the school will have to shut down because they're going to work on our water lines," she said.

Especially when water main breaks happen

"It is an inconvenience, you know, because, of course, you know, we need to make breakfast or brush our teeth or whatnot," Velez said.

But the city is hoping to fix that problem with an approximately $250,000 federal grant.

"Anytime you have an older system like this you end up having quite a few breaks because of the soil," Owner of Lawson Water and Wastewater Solutions William Lawson said.

William Lawson whose company contracts with the city says they’re using that money to replace 60 water valves.

"Whenever there's water breaks in a section of town these valves can be closed, and we can do work in that section of town without having to kill the whole city," he said.

Having new valves will help crews find and open them easier.

They may have to issue more boil water notices until the valves are replaced and water samples are done.

"Just ask for patience from the residents out here," Lawson said.

But Casarah doesn’t mind.

"None of us have water right now, but I think that if in the long run... that would actually be, you know, a good thing," she said.

