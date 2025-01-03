Bryan residents on edge after false “terror cell” claim spread online after terrorist attack in New Orleans

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Bryan Police Department released a statement on Wednesday in response to a rumor claiming there is an "ISIS-linked" group in our community.



Rumors originated on "X" by verified user @RealAlexJones, who suggested there was an "ISIS-linked" group terror cell in Bryan-College Station connected to the terrorist attack in New Orleans on New Year's Eve.

The Bryan Police Department reassures the public that there are no confirmed links in the area and that the "safety of residents remains their highest priority."

Public records do show that the suspect, identified as Shamsud-Din Jabbar, may have family in the area. 15ABC visited the addresses but could not confirm with neighbors if they resided there or if the suspect had any ties to the locations.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I’m always alert anyway for, you know, always looking over my shoulder, so it's kind of sad that you have to do that,” Justin McColm, a frequent visitor to Bryan-College Station, said.

Neighbors across Bryan are uneasy after hearing rumors on social media of a potential “terror cell” based in our community.

It turns out that those claims are false, according to the Bryan Police Department.

“As far as terrorists and stuff, this is the first time that I can recall hearing something like that,” he said.

It originated from a verified “X” user account named @RealAlexJones, saying “Texas law enforcement” is “investigating potential ISIS” terrorists in Bryan-College Station “connected” to the terrorist attack in New Orleans.

Breaking Exclusive: Texas Law Enforcement Investigating Potential ISIS Cell In Bryan / College Station Connected To This Mornings New Orleans Terror Attack



State And Local Police Aware Of The Situation Are Extremely Concerned That So Far There Are No Federal Investigators On the… pic.twitter.com/MqjPEzX2yz — Alex Jones (@RealAlexJones) January 1, 2025

The FBI said former U.S. Army vet and Texas native Shamsud-Din Jabbar drove into a crowd on a busy street during New Year celebrations, killing at least 15, including the suspect.

Agents are investigating his ties to Texas.

However, Bryan Police, in a statement on social media, said that there are no confirmed links to Bryan and that “the safety and security of Bryan residents remain their highest priority.”

Long-time Bryan natives like Zela “Dee Dee” Hodges tell 15ABC the false claims do worry her.

“Well, so often they're untrue, and that causes people to worry about something that's not happening. It is disturbing because we don't know,” she said.

Visitors like Justin McColm tell 15ABC the entire situation is sad.

“It’s just, it's sad, and that's why now I’m the type to where I just, I’m like, I’d rather just stay home and just play it safe than sorry cause you just, you never know,” he said.

“There's not much I can do, but being vigilant is all I can do."

