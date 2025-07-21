Bryan mass shooter sentenced to life in prison

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A Brazos County jury sentenced Larry Bollin to life in prison and a $10,000 fine for the murder of Timothy Smith on July 21, after the jury found Bollin guilty of murder on Friday.

The incident happened on April 8, 2021, when Bollin arrived at Kent Moore Cabinets with a handgun concealed in his lunch cooler. Following an afternoon break, Bollin pulled out the gun and fired multiple shots at Smith without provocation or warning, ultimately shooting at least 20 rounds in various directions.

During the shooting, Bollin injured four other people: Walter Vega, Juan Ordonez, Isidoro Leal, and Juan Uribe. When Nathan Whited intervened, asking Bollin why he had opened fire, Bollin replied, “I’ll show you why,” before reloading and shooting Whited multiple times, leaving him hospitalized. Bollin then shot Whited in the back as he lay defenseless on the ground.

After running away, Bollin returned to his home in Iola. When Trooper (now Sgt.) Juan Tovar approached to apprehend him, Bollin shot Tovar with a rifle as the officer retreated in his patrol vehicle. Tovar lost his left eye as a result of the shooting.

During the trial, the jury heard impact statements from the mothers of Whited and Ordonez, as well as the wife of Uribe, detailing the profound effects the shooting had on their families.

The District Attorney’s Office thanked the victims and their families for their patience and support throughout the trial process. They also expressed gratitude to Bryan Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, and other law enforcement agencies involved in apprehending Bollin for their bravery and dedication.

"Brazos County was changed forever by this Defendant's actions. The jury protected us all today, when they sentenced Larry Bollin to life," Jarvis Parsons, District Attorney and Jennifer Hebert, Assistant District Attorney said.

The case was prosecuted by District Attorney Jarvis Parsons and Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Hebert.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.