Bright Farms greenhouse opens in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — “When we grow our produce closer to consumers in the states where they actually live, we're able to deliver our greens in just a couple of hours,” Bright Farms senior director of marketing Jessica Soare said.

Bright Farms is opening a brand-new greenhouse right here in our community.

Located off Barnes Road, the facility will produce fresh, leafy greens locally-- bringing hundreds of more jobs to our city.

“We specifically decided to locate our greenhouse in Lorena, Texas, because of its proximity within the Texas triangle,” Soare said. “And being able to locate our greenhouses close to where consumers live is to be able to locate those greenhouses close to major cities.”

The Texas Triangle — the region which includes four of the state's largest cities — makes up more than 70% of the state’s population.

Starting out with eight acres under glass, the company has already brought 70 jobs to our neighbors.

“And so, when the greenhouse is built to completion, to 32 growing acres, we will provide over 250 jobs,” Soare said.

“So, Lorena will see a significant sales tax increase and just economic benefit from the employees at Bright Farms,” Lorena city manager Kevin Neal said.

He told 25 News he expects to see an increase in sales at Brookshire Brother’s, The Roadster, and local restaurants.

But our infrastructure is also benefiting.

“Bright Farms put in about $1.4 million of public infrastructure in the form of water lines, sewer lines, roadway improvements, lighting improvements,” Neal said.

Bright Farms told 25 News it's able to grow pesticide-free products year-round—with the technology used in the greenhouses.

“We're really passionate about being able to bring a product to Texans that's better for both people and the planet, something that's healthier, higher quality, fresher, better for you,” Soare said.

“The city is absolutely 100% on board with this project. This is going to be a big economic booster for the city,” Neal said.

