Bremond mourns the loss of beloved grocery store owner 'Butch' Andreski

BREMOND, Texas (KRHD) — The community mourns the loss of "Butch" Andreski, a beloved local figure who was known for his generosity and dedication to his neighbors.



Donald Ray "Butch" Andreski, Sr. passed away on November 11, 2024 at the age of 79.

"Butch" and his wife, DaNette owned and operated the A-1 Drive-In Grocery Store for the past 39 years.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"We lost a good man," Bremond resident Mark Bartula said.

Butch Andreski, owner of the local A-1 Drive-In Grocery Store in Bremond, passed away last month at the age of 79.

"Butch was a very energetic person, he had time for everybody, he had skills to do just about anything that people wanted him to do," Cousin Anthony Bielamowicz said.

To the locals, "Butch" will be remembered as a loving neighbor who put others before himself.

"People thought the world of Butch," Bielamowicz said."Like I said, Butch would help you if you were in trouble. He would always help. He always had a means of fixing things where no one else knew what to do. Butch knew how to handle it."

15ABC was walking around downtown Bremond looking for neighbors to talk to when they ended up at the historical museum.

That's where 15ABC met Jack McCain, a regular customer at A-1.

"I thought he was a pretty good guy. He always spoke to me. I mean, he didn't always do that to every person, but if he saw you, he spoke to you," McCain said.

He tells15ABC "Butch" and his wife, DaNette, always made everyone feel like family.

"They were honest. They were trustworthy. You could always count on them to do things like help Boy Scouts, help other activities in the community, Girl Scouts," McCain said.

Though Andreski may be gone, neighbors told15ABC his legacy will live on forever.

"Every time we met, we always reminisced about the things that we did. He's gone now. I don't have anyone to do that with," Bielamowicz said.

"I would just like to say, Butch, I love you, man," Bartula said. "You were a good man."