'Break the silence, stop the violence': Nonprofit collects shoes for kids dealing with domestic violence

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — A local couple is taking steps towards stomping out domestic violence in our community. The new nonprofit, Kickz 4 Success offers a variety of resources to men, women and children who are suffering with family violence.



The new nonprofit offers free resources, like transportation, mentorship, bill payment assistance, and a pair of sneakers for the children living within the family violence.

Kickz 4 Success is a nonprofit that came to fruition by two locals who are domestic violence survivors and have a goal to make it easier for victims to leave harmful situation.

“We’re stepping on domestic violence, you know, that’s the slogan right? Break the silence, stop the violence Kickz for success,” said Candace Hawkins.

Candace Levi and her fiancé Abraham Hawkins are both survivors of domestic violence.

“I wrote a long letter to the place that I was trying to get help from, and I didn’t get the help that I needed at the time,” said Levi.

“She was like I’m really sorry we don’t really have anything for me, we don’t have any shelters for men, and I was just like broken,” said Hawkins.

And because they didn’t get the help they needed in their past relationships, they want to make sure that doesn’t happen to anyone else. Which is why they’ve started Kickz for Success.

“We want to get shelters, we want to have vans, we want to be able to taken woman to work, men to work, be financially stable for them,” said Hawkins.

“In a situation like that, a lot of stuff is getting ignored of the children’s needs, them being raised in a home like that is going to affect them. It’s going to affect their thinking,” said Levi.

It’s much more than just the new pair of kicks, it’s about spreading the word and becoming aware of the issues in our neighborhood.

“Gun violence plays a good part in domestic violence. Domestic turning into tragedies, so that what we want the world to know that we really coming to step on domestic Violence,” said Hawkins

Kickz 4 Success has a goal to provide 50 pairs of shoes for kids in our community heading into the school year, and they need your help.

They're asking for any new kids shoes, any size and brand. They are also accepting donation.

For more information on the nonprofit you can call Candance Levi at 254-651-5977 or Abraham Hawkins at 254-633-5691. You can also reach them through email at kicks4success@gmail.com. Donations are accepted through Cashapp at $kickz4success.

