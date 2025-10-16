Texas A&M interim president focusing on stability, talking with staff and students as leadership transitions

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Nearly two weeks into his role as interim president of Texas A&M University, Tommy Williams is working to maintain momentum while the institution searches for permanent leadership.

Williams, a 1978 Texas A&M graduate, was named interim president on Oct. 3 following the resignation of President Mark Welsh last month.

"I grew up in an Aggie family. I went to school here," Williams said.

15 ABC asked Williams what it has been like almost two weeks into the job.

"Like drinking from a fire hose, and the good news is I didn't drown and they hadn't knocked me down yet," Williams said with a smile.

Since taking the position, Williams has been busy meeting with student and faculty leaders.

"I'm listening. That's what I'm trying to do is hear what their concerns are. So it's faculty, staff, students, and former students. Those are the folks that we're focused on," Williams said.

As those conversations continue, feedback received will serve as a guide.

"It's a blank sheet of paper right now. They can tell me whatever is on their mind, and then we're gonna try to distill that into an action plan as we go forward," Williams said.

Williams brings experience from his previous work with the Texas A&M University System and his service in the Texas state legislature.

"I served on the Higher Education Committee. I was on the Senate Finance Committee the whole time I was in the legislature, and we dealt with higher ed in the budget. I think all that helps give me a unique perspective to help move the university forward," Williams said.

With a student body larger than 80,000 and more than $1.4 billion in research initiatives, Williams emphasized that his primary goal is maintaining stability and continuity for the university during the leadership transition.

Tyler Dupnick With a student body larger than 80,000 and more than $1.4 billion in research initiatives, Texas A&M University interim president Tommy Williams says his primary goal is maintaining stability and continuity for the university during the leadership transition.

"You know there are so many good things that are happening here [and] we need to make sure those things don't get put on pause. That's the biggest challenge is this isn't about a pause. This is about continuing to move forward and keeping our great momentum that we have going on," Williams said.

Williams confirmed he is not a candidate for the permanent president position.

He said he wants to give those involved in the search process adequate time to find the right person for the role, viewing his position as a bridge to help the university reach that goal.

