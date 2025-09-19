Texas A&M president resigns following viral classroom confrontation and professor firing

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University President Mark Welsh will officially step down Friday at 5 p.m. following a viral video confrontation over course content and the firing of a professor, marking another change in leadership for students at the university.

The announcement has garnered reaction from students on campus, who are grappling with the sudden departure of their university leader.

"It's a shocker…It really did shock us," Caroline McCall said.

McCall, a senior at Texas A&M University, expressed surprise at the news that broke Thursday night.

Patricio Riddle, a sophomore at the university, had mixed feelings about Welsh's decision.

"I was really wondering what he was gonna do. I didn't think he would step down, but it doesn't surprise me at the same time that it eventually did come to this…I think maybe it could have been the best decision," Riddle said.

Earlier this month, a viral video surfaced of a confrontation between a student and a teacher over transgender-related content in a children's literature class.

After one initial statement, Welsh announced the next day that he had fired the professor. He said content was being taught that was inconsistent with the published course description.

"If we allow different course content to be taught from what is advertised, we break trust with our students. When it comes to our academic offerings, we must keep faith with our students and with the state of Texas," Welsh said in this statement.

Later in the week, Texas Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick posted to X that Welsh did not handle the situation as he should have.

"His ambivalence on the issue and his dismissal of the student's concerns by immediately taking the side of the professor is unacceptable…change needs to happen," Patrick said in this post.

State Representative Brian Harrison also posted to X.

"Texans are furious their tax dollars are funding trans insanity… and they should be! Fire Welsh!" Harrison said in this post.

McCall expressed concern about the political involvement in the university matter.

"I was definitely concerned, especially with the calls I've seen from some different state representatives who got involved in the situation pretty early on," McCall said.

Welsh first took over on an interim basis in July 2023 before taking the job permanently five months later in December.

15 ABC asked McCall what her thoughts were on Welsh's resignation.

"It's pretty upsetting to see a leader that you firmly believe has done a lot of good in your university stepping down, and obviously, we don't know what the circumstances were, but I believe he's been a great leader these last couple of years," McCall said.

Texas A&M System Chancellor Glenn Hegar said in a statement that now is the right moment to make a change and to position Texas A&M for continued excellence in the years ahead.

15 ABC is working to get a comment from President Welsh.

