COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Glenn Hegar, Chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, is looking ahead with optimism as Texas A&M University navigates a leadership transition following the departure of its former president.

"While times like these are tough, and we've had many of them in our history, I know that we are going to get down this valley and get to the op side and be in a much better position than we've been before," Hegar said.

Chancellor Glenn Hegar discusses presidential transition at Texas A&M and search for permanent leader

Two weeks after former President Mark Welsh resigned on September 19, 2025, Tommy Williams was named interim president of one of the nation's largest universities.

"We've hit the ground running. He and I talk every single day. He is moving forward with very full days each single day," Hegar said.

Williams brings both Aggie credentials and extensive public service experience to the role.

"Tommy is somebody who has worked here at The Texas A&M University System, who is very tied into the Aggie network. He has connections, has worked for the governor. Obviously, he was a state senator, a state representative, very tied into the political scene in Austin, the legislative process. And so to me, Tommy checked a lot of different boxes," Hegar said.

The Texas A&M University System Tommy Williams was appointed as the interim president at Texas A&M University on October 3, 2025.

With an interim president now in place, some of the focus shifts to the search for a permanent leader.

“We have announced the search firm [and] we've announced the search team to show that we're beginning that work now very methodically as we move forward in the process to find the next permanent president," Hegar said.

15 ABC asked Hegar if having ties to Texas A&M, like Williams does, would be something they look for in the next permanent president.

"It's wide open to everybody, trying to find the right person that fits the culture, fits the vision of where Texas A&M University is going into the future and making sure whoever that person is — a ring or no ring — we want the right person. That's the most important part," Hegar said.

Tyler Dupnick Tyler Dupnick of 15 ABC sits down to chat with Chancellor Glenn Hegar of The Texas A&M University System.

Hegar tells 15 ABC that students will be involved in the search process for the permanent president, and expressed how they have eased the transition period.

"As Aggies always do, we're optimistic, we're hopeful, and we're looking to the future," Hegar said.

Tyler Dupnick Students walk around Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, on October 15, 2025.

Hegar added that one of his top priorities is ensuring the next president has long-lasting power to provide stability for the university.

On Thursday, October 16, 15 ABC will talk with Williams for the first time since he was appointed interim president.

