Transition at Texas A&M moves forward as interim president is named two weeks after former president resigned

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents officially appointed Tommy Williams as interim president of Texas A&M University during a special meeting on Friday afternoon, two weeks after former President Mark Welsh resigned from the position.

The appointment marks another step forward in the transition phase happening at Texas A&M.

"I will say the entire board is very confident in his ability to lead the university with steadiness and purpose while we continue to search for a permanent president," said Robert Albritton, chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents.

Williams expressed his commitment to the role in a statement following his appointment.

"I'm honored to return to Texas A&M in this capacity. This university means a great deal to me, and I look forward to working with students, faculty, staff and former students to support the continued excellence of this great institution," Williams said.

Glenn Hegar, chancellor of The Texas A&M University System, praised Williams' qualifications for the interim role.

"His experience in public service and his commitment to the Aggie community will serve us well as we continue to move forward," Hegar said.

Albritton highlighted Williams' leadership experience and public service background.

"He was very well thought of in the Senate. He led committees and they made very good decisions under his leadership. Then, you know, he ran our government relations, did an exceptional job doing that," Albritton said.

The chairman emphasized Williams' understanding of Texas A&M values — Williams graduated from the university in 1978 with a degree in business administration.

"In Tommy, we found somebody that truly understands exactly what you're talking about from values and can relate with the students exceptionally well. And right now, I think that's about as important to us as anything is finding leaders that can get back and get with the people that matter the most. And who is that? That's the students," Albritton said.

Last Friday, the regents approved negotiating and executing a separation agreement with former President Mark Welsh.

Williams is expected to meet with students in the coming days as he begins his tenure. Albritton indicated the board will take as long as they need to find the right person to be the permanent president for the university.

