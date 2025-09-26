Texas A&M regents approve separation agreement, begin search for interim president

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The search for Texas A&M University's interim president began Friday as the system's Board of Regents met to discuss the transition following President Mark Welsh's resignation a week ago.

Board Chairman Robert Albritton led the special meeting, where regents had some business to iron out with Welsh's departure.

"Item 1 is the authorization to negotiate and execute a separation agreement with Mark A. Welsh III," Albritton said during the meeting.

The regents approved the item, moving the university closer to finalizing Welsh's departure and beginning the search for interim leadership.

Tyler Dupnick Students walk on the campus of Texas A&M University on Friday, September 26, 2025.

Student leaders expressed their hopes for the next president during interviews conducted on Welsh's resignation day.

Student Body Vice President Kathleen Parks emphasized the importance of student involvement in university decisions.

"I think President Welsh, something special about him out of many things is he always gave students a seat at the table. That was a really unique opportunity for us, and I think a lot of decisions benefited from that perspective being included. So I'd like to see that continue," Parks said.

Student Body President Carter Mallory stressed the importance of early impressions between the new president and students.

"I think engaging with students whenever they get here first and foremost is gonna be paramount and then trying to maintain that relationship with students moving forward so that there's not a disconnect in the future," Mallory said.

Tyler Dupnick Student Body President Carter Mallory (right) and Student Body Vice President Kathleen Parks (left) talk with 15 ABC on President Mark Welsh's resignation day of Friday, September 19, 2025.

As the search process begins, student leaders have specific qualities in mind for the next president.

Mallory outlined the characteristics he hopes to see in a candidate.

"I would hope for somebody that understands the traditions of our university, somebody that not just understands what we stand for, but also has adopted the values of the university for themselves — hoping that we can see that in their action in the interim and then looking forward to a permanent person to fill that position," Mallory said.

Details of Welsh's separation agreement remain undisclosed.

Albritton was unavailable for an interview due to the executive session nature of the meeting, but he told 15 ABC that it was a very good meeting.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.