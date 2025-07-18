Texas A&M graduate currently pursuing medical school among students concerned about new federal loan caps

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Federal student loan caps included in the Trump administration's new "Big Beautiful Bill" could significantly impact medical education, with students and industry experts warning of potential doctor shortages.

Associated Press President Donald Trump and his administration's "Big Beautiful Bill" is having wide-ranging impacts.

Many students rely on student loans for higher education, including Windsor Covin, who is pursuing medical school after graduating from Texas A&M University.

"Student loans were my main source of income, living, and everything, like I was 100% dependent on student loans during my graduate education," Covin said.

As Covin pursues medical school, he could be among the students hit the hardest by the new caps.

"The average medical student graduates with $200,000 in loan debt or more, and, usually probably more than $200,000, and that's not even thinking if you're living in a high cost living place," Covin said.

Associated Press Future students and graduates will be impacted by new federal student loan caps.

The new legislation sets a $200,000 total cap for professional programs, including medical, dental and veterinary schools, with a $50,000 yearly cap.

"I think another significant factor will be if it's in a high cost of living area and that $50,000 a year limit — that could really limit where I could go and where I can afford to live," Covin said.

Covin tells 15 ABC that he is concerned this will impact the medical industry as a whole, particularly in less lucrative but essential specialties.

"Students going to medical school thinking 'oh I really wanna do family medicine, family medicine is where my passion is,' they're going to graduate and look at the numbers and just say 'I just can't do,'" Covin said.

Tyler Dupnick The new $200,000 cap on professional programs will impact medical, dental and veterinary education, as well as those industries.

The American Association of Medical Colleges shared concerns in a statement:

Eliminating the Grad PLUS loan program will affect many prospective medical and other health professions students and worsen the nation's persistent doctor shortage.

This doctor shortage ultimately impacts everyone seeking healthcare.

15 ABC asked Covin if medical students will be forced to try and make more money after they graduate.

"People trying to get general care for their families are going to suffer because of this because there will be less doctors available to do that," Covin said.

Tyler Dupnick Windsor Covin talks with 15 ABC.

The federal student loan cuts don't go into effect until July 1, 2026.

For graduate students, the cap is $100,000 with a yearly cap of $20,500, and the total lifetime borrowing limit for all students is set at $257,500.

While private loans remain an option, students who don't have the borrowing capacity to secure them due to various financial requirements may find those to not be an alternative option.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.