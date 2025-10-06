Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Funeral service announced for former Texas A&M University mascot Reveille IX

Funeral for Reveille IX will be Friday, October 10 at 5 p.m. starting at O.R. Simpson Drill Field
Texas Aggie Corps of Cadets Association
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University commandant announced the funeral service for Reveille IX, former mascot of Texas A&M University.

Texas A&M University and the Corps of Cadets will hold a funeral service for Miss Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

The service will start at the O.R. Simpson Drill Field and be open to current ad former students, faculty, staff and the public.

Following the ceremony on Simpson Drill Field, Miss Reveille IX will be laid to rest alongside the previous eight Reveilles at the dedicated Reveille Memorial outside of the north end of Kyle Field.

