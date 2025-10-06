Funeral service announced for former Texas A&M University mascot Reveille IX

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Texas A&M University commandant announced the funeral service for Reveille IX, former mascot of Texas A&M University.

Texas A&M University and the Corps of Cadets will hold a funeral service for Miss Reveille IX on Friday, Oct. 10 at 5 p.m.

The service will start at the O.R. Simpson Drill Field and be open to current ad former students, faculty, staff and the public.

Following the ceremony on Simpson Drill Field, Miss Reveille IX will be laid to rest alongside the previous eight Reveilles at the dedicated Reveille Memorial outside of the north end of Kyle Field.