Texas A&M mourns Reveille IX, beloved 'First Lady of Aggieland'

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M University is mourning the loss of Reveille IX, the beloved mascot who served as the "First Lady of Aggieland" for six years before passing away this past weekend.

Watch the full story here:

The collie, who embodied the Aggie spirit and traditions, left an indelible mark on the campus community through her unique ability to unite thousands of students without saying a word.

"I used to say always that Reveille was kind of the embodiment of the Aggie spirit," said Colton Ray, a former handler who spent more than a year by her side.

For six years, Reveille IX served as more than just a mascot — she was a living symbol of Texas A&M's cherished traditions. With a bark that could dismiss class and a presence that commanded respect across campus, she represented the heart of Aggie culture.

Students are feeling the impact of her loss deeply. Carson Gattis, a Texas A&M student, described her initial reaction to the news.

"My first thought was just like I was really sad, especially for like their old handlers and things like the core is so close to Reveille," Gattis said.

The connection between Reveille and the campus community went far beyond a typical pet-owner relationship.

"Reveille wasn't just a pet, she was seriously part of our family," Gattis said. "She's just such a positive and kind of like beacon of hope in our campus. So, it was really sad to hear that she passed."

For Ray, who worked closely with Reveille IX during his time as her handler, the loss feels deeply personal. He remembers her regal demeanor and the way she carried herself around campus.

"I think Reveille IX definitely kind of embodied more than just being the first lady of Aggieland," Ray said. "She held her chin up high, she'd held her nose up high, and I mean, she walked around like she was a queen."

Ray emphasized that Reveille's impact extended beyond her physical presence on campus. Her influence touched the very core of what it means to be an Aggie.

"She's kind of the embodiment of all the traditions and all of the values that we hold," Ray said.

Following tradition, Reveille IX now rests at the north end of Kyle Field alongside her predecessors, where she will forever watch over the scoreboard during games.

Student Bella Barker expressed hope that Reveille's spirit will continue to be part of Texas A&M traditions.

"I hope that she is able to hear us in heaven doing our yells at midnight yell and at the game," Barker said.

Ray believes that as long as Texas A&M's traditions remain strong, Reveille's legacy will endure.

"As long as the traditions that are alive at A&M stay consistent, the spirit of Aggieland will also stay alive," Ray said.

Though Reveille IX may no longer walk the campus, her legacy will continue to inspire generations of Aggies to come.

