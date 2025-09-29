Texas A&M announces the passing of Reveille IX over the weekend

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Commandant, Corps of Cadets for Texas A&M University announced on Monday the passing of Reveille IX over the weekend.

"I write to you today with a difficult announcement of our former First Lady of Aggieland, Miss Reveille IX, who officially retired in 2021," a post on social media read.

Reveille IX passed away on Saturday due to complications from pneumonia, the Commandant, Corps of Cadets said, adding that they are thankful to the veterinary staff and care she received from the Sevenson Companion Animal Life-Care Center and the Texas A&M Small Animal Teaching Hospital.

Miss Reveille IX served Texas A&M as the official mascot from May 2015 until she retired in April 2021.

Details on Miss Reveille IX's funeral will be shared once they're finalized.