'East Loop Opposition Group' to hold meeting Wednesday evening against proposed roadway

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas (KRHD) — A group called 'The East Loop Opposition,' which goes against the proposed new roadway that would encircle the eastern areas of Bryan and College Station, has scheduled a meeting for Wednesday evening.

Residents and landowners of eastern Brazos County are organizing in opposition to the current proposal.

In late October, landowners with properties along the proposed loop route received postcards about an in-person public meeting, which would not include a formal presentation. Landowners in nearby areas, however, were not notified.

On November 7th, Brazos County, BCSMPO, the City of College Station, the City of Bryan, and TxDOT met and showed maps with the proposed alignments.

Brazos County residents were allegedly given a deadline of November 22nd to submit comments.

Incoming District 12 state representative Trey Wharton, county judge Duane Peters, and Precinct 2 Commissioner Chuck Konderla will attend.

Clickherefor our previous story and more information on the 'East Loop Project.'

