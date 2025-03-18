Paxton defends Texas A&M's ban on drag shows amid lawsuit

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Attorney General Ken Paxton is defending the Texas A&M Board of Regents' decision to ban drag shows on university campuses.

The decision to ban the shows led to a lawsuit from the Texas A&M Queer Empowerment Council, which seeks to overturn the ban. Paxton is representing the Board in the case against the group.

In the resolution, the Board cited former President Donald Trump's executive order that restricts federal funds from being used to promote gender ideology and Governor Greg Abbott's directive for state agencies to comply with the order.

The resolution also noted that drag events involving "sexualized, vulgar, or lewd conduct" are inconsistent with the universities' mission and values.

“Our colleges and universities are meant to help students learn and prepare for their futures, not serve as venues for taxpayer-funded drag shows featuring offensive and degrading behavior," Paxton said in a statement. "Texans' tax dollars should not be used for such displays, which is why I’m defending the Board's decision against this frivolous lawsuit."