Northgate plan advances to College Station City Council for consideration

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — In an effort to shape Northgate’s future, the City of College Station began holding public meetings earlier this year.

15 ABC told you about public meetings in February, and the launch of the plan in January.

Long Range Planning Administrator Christine Leal said in January during the "What's Up, College Station?" podcast, "So what we’re focusing on in this planning effort is how we can support the local businesses in the area. Also, things like how we can enhance the pedestrian-friendly spaces, pedestrian connections, and really celebrate the unique character of Northgate."

An engagement report, 82-pages long, details the project. Now it's headed to the College Station City Council for review.

Council will be presented the final plan on Thursday, July 10.

