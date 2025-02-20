College Station holds public meeting on Northgate development

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station held a public meeting Tuesday evening to gather community feedback on the future of the Northgate small area development.

“It was actually a really great turnout. We had probably about 100 people show up to that, which is pretty good for planning efforts like this,” said Anthony Armstrong, director of Planning and Development Services for the city.

The renewed effort to shape Northgate’s future began earlier this year, largely driven by community interest.

“This particular plan, obviously, a lot of the push for it was from council — I think a lot of people got interested in Northgate with the discussion around the surface lot sale,” Armstrong said.

More than 10,000 College Station residents signed a petition earlier this year opposing the sale of a Northgate surface lot to a developer.

Instead, they wanted to preserve the district’s character and history.

“I heard a lot of this interest, and certainly kind of preserving memories, preserving history for people was a big topic,” Armstrong said.

As for whether the city has a definitive plan for Northgate’s future...

"Oh, gosh, no — unfortunately, it'll be a minute," Armstrong said.

That’s why the city is holding public meetings — to hear directly from residents about what they want to see in the historic district.

“Now is a good opportunity that so many people are engaged in what's going on there — it's a good time to capitalize on that,” Armstrong said.

Residents can provide feedback online by visiting cstx.gov/northgate and following the prompts.

“If someone's interested to be on the stakeholder committee, they can sign up for that there,” Armstrong explained.

“If they just want to provide a comment, they provide comments. There's an interactive map on the website that allows people to basically interact with the map, add pins or lines, etc., and comment.”