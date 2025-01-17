College Station details Northgate Small Area Plan and public meeting dates

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station is developing a plan to guide growth and development in the Northgate area.

Area Included

The plan involves University Drive from Wellborn Road to Texas Avenue then extends to the northern city limits.

Plan Structure



Local Business Support –Strategies to help current businesses and attract new opportunities

–Strategies to help current businesses and attract new opportunities Walkability and Livability – Provide pedestrian-friendly streets and public spaces for mobility

– Provide pedestrian-friendly streets and public spaces for mobility Cultural Preservation – Honor the neighborhood's rich history with modern innovations

– Honor the neighborhood's rich history with modern innovations Community Engagement – Incorporating stakeholder input into the planning process

Community Input

Those stakeholders are business owners and residents. You can get involved in the planning process during a public meeting on Tuesday, January 21, from 6-8 p.m. at College Station City Hall.

You can also attend the meeting virtually with the information below.

Join the meeting now

Meeting ID: 212 396 502 696

Passcode: 3SB6qG78

The city will also use surveys to gather feedback.

Public Meeting Schedule

February 4

February 18

March 4

March 18

April 1

April 15

The final plan is set to be considered in June 2025.

You can read more about the Northgate Small Area Plan by clicking here.