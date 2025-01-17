Watch Now
College Station details Northgate Small Area Plan and public meeting dates

City of College Station
Posted
and last updated

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City of College Station is developing a plan to guide growth and development in the Northgate area.

Area Included

The plan involves University Drive from Wellborn Road to Texas Avenue then extends to the northern city limits. 

Plan Structure

  • Local Business Support –Strategies to help current businesses and attract new opportunities
  • Walkability and Livability – Provide pedestrian-friendly streets and public spaces for mobility
  • Cultural Preservation – Honor the neighborhood's rich history with modern innovations
  • Community Engagement – Incorporating stakeholder input into the planning process

Community Input

Those stakeholders are business owners and residents. You can get involved in the planning process during a public meeting on Tuesday, January 21, from 6-8 p.m. at College Station City Hall.

You can also attend the meeting virtually with the information below.
Join the meeting now 
Meeting ID: 212 396 502 696 
Passcode: 3SB6qG78 

The city will also use surveys to gather feedback.

Public Meeting Schedule

February 4
February 18
March 4
March 18
April 1
April 15

The final plan is set to be considered in June 2025.

You can read more about the Northgate Small Area Plan by clicking here.

