College Station leaders present plans for baseball club Thursday

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The City College City Council is set to meet Thursday, with items related to the Brazos Valley Bombers on the agenda.

The council will discuss a letter of intent to negotiate an agreement with the baseball club. Leaders will address sponsorship opportunities, concessions, and operational aspects like gate control.

The council is also expected to reveal the conceptual plans for the Bombers' new home. Plans for the Veterans Park and Athletic Complex include three new baseball fields.

