Brazos Valley Bombers in talks for new stadium in College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on social media the team is moving from Bryan to College Station.
The Bombers have played 18 seasons in Bryan. But the city is reviewing the use of Midtown Park, and the baseball team is looking to secure a home for the next decade.
The team has entered into formal discussions with the City of College Station to relocate its operations to a brand-new baseball stadium on University Drive.
A Letter to Our Fans and the Brazos Valley Community
For the past 18 seasons (and the upcoming 19th one), the Brazos Valley Bombers have proudly called Bryan home. What started as a vision in 2007 grew into a summer tradition — filled with championships, packed grandstands, fireworks, family nights, and unforgettable memories. None of that would have been possible without the City of Bryan taking a chance on us nearly two decades ago. We are deeply thankful for their belief in the Bombers and for the opportunity to build something special at Travis Field.
Over the past year, we’ve worked closely with City of Bryan staff to find a path forward — one that would allow the Bombers to remain in Bryan long-term. We also understand that the City of Bryan is actively exploring new ways to manage Midtown Park, and we fully respect their wishes. Their decision to test new models and reimagine what the future looks like for the facility is valid and thoughtful.
But as stewards of this team, we also have an obligation — to our fans, our players, our league, and the Brazos Valley — to secure not just the next season, but the next ten years. This decision was never about one city over another. It was never about choosing between a historic ballpark or a new one. It was about choosing certainty over uncertainty. A 10-year decision over a 1-year solution.
Tonight, we are excited to share that the Bombers have entered into formal discussions with the City of College Station - Government to relocate operations and become the anchor tenant of a brand-new baseball stadium. We’re grateful to College Station leadership for their belief in our mission and their desire to grow the game and invest in sports tourism across the region.
We know this announcement comes with mixed emotions — for us, too. But we are blessed that the new stadium will sit just minutes from our longtime home, located directly on University Drive, bridging both Bryan and College Station. It will remain easy and convenient for families across both cities to attend games and continue to be part of the Bombers’ story.
The Bombers aren’t leaving the Brazos Valley. We are doubling down on our commitment to it.
Thank you, City of Bryan. Thank you, City of College Station. And thank you to the entire community that has shown up for us year after year. We can't wait to show you what's next.