Brazos Valley Bombers in talks for new stadium in College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on social media the team is moving from Bryan to College Station.

The Bombers have played 18 seasons in Bryan. But the city is reviewing the use of Midtown Park, and the baseball team is looking to secure a home for the next decade.

The team has entered into formal discussions with the City of College Station to relocate its operations to a brand-new baseball stadium on University Drive.

