Junior League to host 25th annual 'Stuff the Bus Drive' in Bryan-College Station

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. will host its 25th annual Stuff the Bus school supply drive from July 23–26, with events at participating Blue Baker and H-E-B locations. The yearly campaign aims to provide essential school supplies to thousands of local students in grades PreK-12 ahead of the new school year.

The Junior League’s Community Vice President, Stella Collopy, emphasized the impact of community involvement: “Through generous donations and partnerships, we’re directly investing in our students’ futures. The continued support from the Bryan-College Station community makes this all possible.”

This year’s drive includes the following in-person donation events:



Monday, July 21, 5:30–7:30 p.m. — Kendra Scott

Wednesday, July 23, 4–8 p.m. — Blue Baker, University Dr.

Thursday, July 24, 4–8 p.m. — Blue Baker, Mills Park Circle

Friday, July 25, 4–8 p.m. — H-E-B, Tower Point

Saturday, July 26, 10 a.m.–2 p.m. — H-E-B, Tejas Center

Community members can also donate online at www.jlbcs.org/make-a-donation.

For the 2024–25 school year, the Junior League purchased $70,000 worth of supplies, benefiting students across Bryan ISD and College Station ISD. Supplies from the Stuff the Bus campaign are distributed directly through local schools. Families in need are encouraged to contact their school for assistance.

“This project continues to show the power of community collaboration,” said Junior League President Hayley Harrison. “Together, we are investing in the academic success of our students and the future of our community.”

For more information, visit www.jlbcs.org.

About The Junior League of Bryan-College Station:

The Junior League of Bryan-College Station, Inc. is a women-led organization dedicated to promoting leadership and community impact through volunteerism, training, and collaboration. Since its founding, the League has contributed over $4 million in direct financial support to the local community.

