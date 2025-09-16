BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — An Amazon delivery station coming to Bryan brings faster shipping and new jobs.

Watch the full story here:

Bryan gets a prime upgrade: New Amazon facility to bring jobs and faster service

Amazon is building a new delivery station in Bryan that will restore same-day and next-day delivery options to Brazos County residents who haven't had access to these services for an extended period.

The 93,000-square-foot facility is being constructed on 36 acres off Mumford Road and is expected to be operational by November, according to Brazos County Judge Kyle Kacal.

"Our citizens travel and have the opportunity when they're in an area in the state of Texas where they can get same day delivery. They expect that here. Why should we have to wait 2 to 3 days?" Kacal said.

Bryan Mayor Bobby Gutierrez said Amazon approached the city without requiring special incentives to build the facility.

"They put together a deal called the last mile, and the last mile is where hopefully we'll be getting our packages again same day and next day delivery like they did before," Gutierrez said.

"It was a market driven deal. It's not anything we had to incentivize or anything. They clearly wanted to be here. They see our area not only Bryan and College Station, Brazos County, but surrounding areas as well as an underserved part of their supply chain," Gutierrez said.

The facility should be operational in time for the holiday shopping season.

"Yes, it is already under construction, be up and running by November we hope. So get those presents delivered before Christmas ahead of time," Kacal said.

Local residents are welcoming the news, particularly for the employment opportunities it will create.

"I hadn't heard anything about it, so I don't really, don't buy a lot from Amazon, so I don't really have a feeling one way or the other, but I guess if it's gonna put people to work around here it's gonna be a good thing," local resident Vince Neal said.

Carson Hodde, who describes herself as a frequent Amazon shopper, is excited about the faster delivery options.

"I think it's great. I really do. I'm a big Amazon shopper, so getting fast delivery would be really, really nice because I like to last minute order things and then ideally get them the next day and that's not always the case and then good job opportunity there's a lot of students I know looking for jobs all the time, so I think it's honestly gonna be a good thing," Hodde said.

15 ABC reached out to Amazon to find out how many new jobs are being created, but have yet to receive a response. We will update this story as soon as we get more information.

