Holiday events in Central Texas for 2025

CENTRAL TEXAS — Looking for a holiday parade, ice skating, or a tree lighting event? See how area neighborhoods are celebrating the holidays this season. We'll continue to add more events as we see them!

DECEMBER 1, 2025

Belton - Ice Skating

The City of Belton hosts free synthetic ice skating from December 1 - 27.

Skating is available Monday - Saturday, with varying hours.

DECEMBER 2, 2025

Lacy Lakeview - Parade

Lacy Lakeview hosts a Christmas parade and park celebration on Tuesday, December 2.

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m., followed by pictures with Santa and holiday music.

Temple - Festival of Trees

The 15th Annual Chrome & Carols Festival of Trees on Tuesday, December 2.

The United Way of Central Texas invites you to the Mayborn Civic and Conference Center starting at 6:00 p.m.

Guests will be surrounded by the magic of the season with professionally decorated Christmas trees by Precious Memories. Visit the UWCTX Facebook page for a sampling of the trees.

DECEMBER 4, 2025

Hewitt - Tree Lighting

The City of Hewitt will hold its Christmas tree lightning at 5:30 p.m.

Midway ISD’s Christmas carolers will be in attendance at Warren Park.

Bellmead - Tree Lighting & Parade

Head to Memorial Park in Bellmead on Thursday for the annual Christmas tree lighting and parade.

The event starts at 6:30 p.m.

Robinson - Tree Lighting & Parade

The parade starts at 6:00 p.m., running from Robinson HS to Peplow Park.

This year’s theme is "Rockets around the Christmas Tree."

DECEMBER 5

Calvert - Tree Lighting & Festival

Calvert presents a special tree lighting program from 5-9 p.m. at Virginia Field Park.

Waco - Winter Wonderland

Head to Heritage Square, December 5-7, for the City of Waco's annual holiday festival.

Enjoy music, food, a tree lighting ceremony, free photos with Santa, and snow tube hills.

DECEMBER 6, 2025

College Station - Christmas Parade

The Christmas Parade kicks off at 4:00 p.m.

The parade begins at Post Oak Mall and travels to Beachy Central Park.

College Station - Christmas in the Park

Enjoy old-fashioned hayrides, cookies, hot cocoa, local song and dance groups, photos with Santa, an ice sculpture performance, and more festive fun.

The event is held at Stephen C. Beachy Central Park from 6 - 10 p.m.

DECEMBER 12, 2025

Temple - Ice Rink

Central Texas's largest outdoor ice rink, made entirely of real ice, will be open December 12 - January 4 at the MLK Festival Grounds (301 S. 4th St.).

Rink on the Rails is a one-of-a-kind attraction in downtown Temple.

Nolanville - Christmas Parade

The City of Nolanville will host a night of lights, music, and holiday cheer at City Hall.

DECEMBER 13, 2025

Nolanville - Grinch Fest

The Grinch Fest night market in Nolanville will offer food trucks, free hot chocolate, and community vendors.

It runs from 5-8 p.m. at The Corner. (204 Main Street)