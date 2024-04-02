Brazos County 5k raises money for children affected by cancer diagnosis

BRYAN, Texas — A Texas A&M group is organizing a 5k to help kids whose family members have been diagnosed with cancer.

The proceeds of the 5k will contribute to Camp Kesem, a free camp for kids who have a family member who was diagnosed with cancer.

The camp creates a community of support for kids ages 6 to 18.

The 5k is scheduled for April 28 at the Lake Walk in Bryan. More information can be found https://www.tamucenturymen.org/walk-of-the-century.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

“Well, I think this is definitely my favorite, it’s a picture of my camp — such great people, so motivated to help these kids."

Flipping through memories.

“We’re just sitting on the dock, talking to these kids,” Gabriel Solano said.

Solano wants to create those same memories for more kids.

“Camp Kesem is a summer camp for kids whose families and loved ones are suffering from cancer.”

For Solano, that experience is personal.

“I unfortunately lost my dad in 2021 to pancreatic cancer… to see him go through something so serious is very hard and very life changing for me.”

But Camp Kesem provides a community to rally around — that’s why Solano is helping organize a community run to raise money for the camp.

“We thought that this event would be something that not only runners would be a part of, but we call it 'walk of the century' — that way anyone who wants to participate and join in solidarity in the fight against cancer could show up and be here and then just walk the 5k.”

He hopes the race will create more memories for the community.

“I was in a cabin full of kids, seven, all the way up 12, 13 and all of them had such a positive outlook on life — so high energy like regular kids, but it took me back thinking of the reason that they were there was because of something so tragic.”

The experience will allow for more kids to make more memories at Camp Kesem.