Brad Dusek, a Central Texas football legend, dies at 73

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Brad Dusek passed away after a lengthy battle with ALS on Monday, June 10. He was 73-years-old.

Brad Dusek was born in Longview, Texas on December 13, 1950, and played football for four years at Temple High School. He led the Wildcats to 19 wins during his final two seasons as the starting quarterback for the Wildcats.

After a legendary run, he made his way to Texas A&M.

He started at safety, running back, fullback and linebacker. Dusek served as team captain his senior season and earned three letters (1970-72). Dusek also made the cover of Dave Campbell's Texas football magazine in 1972. Dusek was inducted into the Texas A&M Hall of Fame in 2014.

In the 1973 NFL draft, Dusek was selected in the third round by the New England Patriots, then traded to the former Washington Redskins. His NFL career spanned eight years with Washington and was selected as an All-Pro linebacker in 1979.

Dusek's family announced his passing on social media. Family members and friends have left messages on his obituary.

Brad Dusek will be laid to rest in Bellwood Memorial Park.

