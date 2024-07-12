Volunteers needed in Bosque County to help deliver meals to seniors

BOSQUE COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Bosque County Senior Services says more volunteers are needed now and this fall as they look to expand and feed more seniors across the county.

They are budgeting for two more congregate sites.

Project Director Susan Baker says this would allow them to provide services to around 50 more seniors in Bosque county.

She says they are looking to be proactive and fill that need now — however, there's a need for around one or two volunteers in Meridian for Fridays along with multiply volunteer substitutes to fill-in in different parts of the county when needed.

Wallace says there's been a problem getting volunteers in.

“Maybe we just haven’t communicated well enough — I don’t know if that’s a possibility but I do know that like in Valley Mills last summer, we tried to get a congregate site and they actually had COVID again and so all the seniors went home and that included the volunteers that were going to help out," she said.

She says a couple even got sick this past week.

“The pandemic is still a situation for our county, but not a big situation," Wallace said.

If you’re thinking of volunteering, Susan said you’re doing more than delivering a meal, you’re checking in on your neighbors and maybe making a friend.

“I always say that our volunteers are like the eyes and ears for the people and so it’s more than a meal.”

If youre interested in volunteering, you can reach out at 254-435-2930 or seniosvc@bosquecounty.us

