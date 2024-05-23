Valley Mills Fire Chief responds to body cam video

VALLEY MILLS, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, we were the first to bring you video showing a confrontation between a Valley Mills police officer and the chief of the town's volunteer fire department.

Bosque County Body cam footage shows confrontation between Valley Mills first responders Chantale Belefanti

This all came about during the severe flooding we experienced after torrential rains and flooding earlier this month. This body cam footage shows the heated conversation between fire Chief David Fisk and Police Sgt. Jordan Williams.

I talked to Chief Fisk on the phone about the video, which appears to show several moments when he loses his cool with the officer.

On Wednesday, I asked him if he plans to mend fences with police.

"Our community does not like the police department at all and I have no use for our police department and I have no desire to work with our police department," Chief Fisk said.

Chief Fisk explains where his frustration came from that day.

"We started work that morning at about 1:45 when our first case went out the police department had already denied us access to barricades to protect the citizens of Valley Mills and he also stated in that video that they did not do traffic control," Chief Fisk said.

When I asked the chief what could be done to make things better between the police and fire departments, he had no comment. But, he tells me during his 25-year career, he's never had an issue with police — until now.

"I never had a problem with any police department before this one," Chief Fisk said.

I did reach out to Police Chief Kelli Filka for comment. She did not agree to an on-camera interview but did tell me she was planning a meeting with the city and the fire department to talk about best practices during emergency operations.