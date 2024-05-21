Body cam footage shows confrontation between Valley Mills first responders

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — The floodwaters are receding, but a deep divide still lingers between some local first responders in Valley Mills.

25 News received a body cam video from the Valley Mills Police Department, showing a confrontation between the Valley Mills police and fire departments.

In the video, a heated exchange between police Sgt. Jordan Williams and Fire Chief David Fisk can be heard.

At one point, the Chief points out that his department is made up of volunteers, as opposed to the paid police force.

Both men were responding to the massive flooding resulting from torrential rains on May 5, but disagreed on whether a police presence was needed where barricades had been posted.

“I’m not saying that you have to stay,” Sgt. Williams said.

“We don’t get a paycheck, you do, and my tax dollars pay your salary — nobody is saying that, standing by s***," Chief Fisk said.

“Everybody is overreacting — I’m not discrediting y'all for anything," Sgt. Williams said.

According to the Valley Mills Police Facebook page, the department posted a step by step after action review, explaining what happened during the flood response — Police Chief Kelli Fikac states in the post.

She decided to review body cam footage after an officer stated that the fire chief became confrontational with an police officer.

“So why is this a f****** police department situation?” Sgt. Williams said.

“It’s been building for a long-time," Chief Fisk said.

“But why?", Sgt. Williams said.

Chief Fisk is heard explaining the reason for the tension between the two departments.

“I’m going to tell you right now this feud between the police department and the fire department needs to f***ing end,” Sgt. Williams said.

“It’s not — it's between the city of Valley Mills and the police department," Chief Fisk said.