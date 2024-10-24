‘Bordering on criminal’: Lampasas grapples with water crisis as contaminant levels rise

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — The city of Lampasas announced its drinking water has exceeded the maximum contaminant level for another quarter this year.

Residents have been dealing with a broken main line, a stage 5 water conservation notice, and some completely without water.

"This community needs help finding resolution," Amber Maceyra, a Lampasas resident, said. "You have heard me say that before."

"This was an ongoing thing that had been happening for many years."

25 News did contact the city for an interview but did not hear back. The city's water notice, obtained by 25 News from a resident, stated that trihalomethane levels are up. Trihalomethanes are chemicals that can form when chlorine is used to clean drinking water and mixed with natural materials in the water.

Normal levels should be under 0.08 mg/L. Lampasas’s levels are at 0.0811 mg/L.

The concern is that long-term exposure can affect the liver, kidneys, and central nervous system and may increase cancer risk.

For Maceyra, this is the end of the line.

"I have not trusted our water for a long time," Maceyra said. "I think it's only a matter of time before we start seeing extreme negative medical side effects if someone doesn't do something about it," Maceyra said."

Crews have repaired the main line. Still, Maceyra said there is no long-term fix, adding she doesn't know how long the community can go on like this.

"To fix these issues, tape them up – even if they include red tape because I know that was a concern – and follow through with it because I think what is following next is a class action lawsuit, if not something more severe," Maceyra said.

"It is borderline criminal how much they are ignoring or pacifying or mandating the serious water issues in our community."

As of the last check, Lampasas remains under a boil water notice due to the pressure fluctuations from the main line break.

As for the contaminants, they hope to comply with the water levels by the end of the year.

Follow Allison on social media!