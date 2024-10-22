Border concerns take center stage for Central Texans as early voting begins

LAMPASAS, Texas (KXXV) — “This is one of the most important elections of my lifetime. This could be the most important election in the history of the United States,” Paul Allan, a Lampasas resident, said.

Allan has been voting for as long as he can remember.

“There's a lot at stake in this election and it's not just about American politics – it’s about global politics,” Allan said.

One of the global issues for Allan is the southern border, and he’s not alone.

According to a study from the Pew Research Center, 56% of all registered voters are extremely or very concerned about the number of migrants entering the country illegally. 20% said they weren’t concerned at all.

In House District 68, that is something both incumbent Representative David Spiller and political newcomer Stacey Swann can agree on.

“We all know that the border situation is broken. Our immigration system right now is broken,” Swann said.

“We have to, as Texans, protect Texas, especially when the federal government fails,” Spiller said.

While both sides of the aisle are looking for solutions to the issue, their approaches are different.

“Having a designated border force would be more efficient, frankly, and also to put more money into our Texas military force. Those are two very important things,” Spiller said.

“We need to really focus on those ports of entry and the trucks coming through and see how we can and how we can cut down on that, and then the other smuggling that's going through in those vehicles, in the ports of entry,” Swann said.

Swann is also focusing on the jobs of immigrants and the humanitarian crisis.

Meanwhile, Spiller is looking to enforce Senate Bill 4, which makes illegally crossing the border a state crime.

Still, Allan said the next few weeks will be crucial, as it decides what the next few years of policy will look like.

“Whether we feel disenfranchised or marginalized or not, still get out and vote. If you want to vote early, that’s wonderful too, because that just lets your voice be heard,” Allan said.

In-person early voting ends Friday, Nov. 1 and the deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot is Friday, Oct. 25.

