Body of Waco native found in pond

CHINA SPRING, Texas (KXXV) — After an extensive search, Isaiah Terrell’s body was found in the pond at Lake Waco Golf Club.

Family members and friends searched for Isaiah Terrell, who went missing early Sunday morning.

Isaiah’s family said he was kind and had a good sense of humor.

“Crazy…he’ll make you laugh. He’s the funniest person; you won’t be in a bad mood around him. He will make you laugh," said Isaiah Terrell's grandmother, Patricia Gatline.

According to Isaiah’s family, he traveled from Dallas to Waco, spent time with family, and then went out on Saturday with a friend from China Spring. Loved ones of Isaiah went looking for him in China Spring and around Lake Waco Gulf Club. According to Waco Police officers on site, Isaiah’s body was found around 3:30 pm inside a pond at the Lake Waco Gulf Club.

Family members have identified Isaiah’s body.

“Our cousin went missing; he was with a friend. He was last seen around 1:30 am banging on doors, asking for help. No cops were called; if they were, they didn’t come out, and then another person saw him at 3:30 am screaming, asking for him," said Isaiah's cousin, Justice Davis.

Justice said Isaiah’s car and cell phone were both found at his friend’s house on Colfax Street in China Spring.

She said her family is heartbroken. Isaiah graduated from La Vega High School and is an Umpire who dedicated his life to baseball. Now, she and her family want answers.

“This is just a nightmare, and it hurts," said Patricia.

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