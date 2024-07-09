Beryl winds topple tractor-trailer, trees, causes power outages in Grimes County

NAVASOTA, Texas (KRHD) — The tropical system Beryl caused damages and left many residents in Grimes County without power Monday.



Emergency crews are assessing the damage left behind after tropical system Beryl swept across Grimes County.

Some residents are left without power after winds knocked over power lines, trees and even a tractor-trailer.

The City of Navasota is working with energy providers to return power and is encouraging residents to submit non-emergency damage reports by calling (936) 825-6410 or visiting their website.

City leaders are assessing the damage left behind after the now tropical system Beryl swept through Grimes County.

"We were anticipating some damage with the tropical storm, hurricane," Taylor Hughes, Navasota's Marketing and Communications Manager, said.

Navasota Spokesperson Taylor Hughes tells me many residents are without power after heavy winds downed trees and power lines.

That wind also knocked over this tractor trailer crossing the bridge along SH 105, and this sign that fell onto our own vehicle, cracking the windshield.

Taylor tells me the city is working with energy providers to get the power on.

"Our public works crews — once it was safe to do so — we sent them out to assess specifically the downed trees in the area and what was the biggest damage concerns across the city," Hughes said.

And also encourages residents to report damage using the cities non-emergency report number or website listed on your screen.

