Belton, Killeen, Copperas Cove ISD schools among the list receiving Purple Star designations

BELTON, Texas (KXXV) — Gov. Greg Abbott announced on September 19 that 541 Texas public schools have been awarded the Purple Star Campus Designation for the 2024-2025 school year.



Copperas Cove ISD is now a Purple Star district

Noted as a bridge between Students and Active Military Families

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

"I don't know why dad is so far away from Belton," said Raegan, a Belton ISD student.

Raegan is an elementary student at the Belton ISD — he says he loves math, science, and recess and hopes to be an astronaut when he grows up.

Right now, he's missing his dad who is deployed, and his favorite teacher makes him feel better.

"Sometimes she lets me give her hugs," he said.

Raegan's mother says she had a lot of choices when picking a school, but chose Belton because of the tight-knit community and how they help students cope with military life.

"Especially being a parent of a special needs child, it's kind of scary sending them to a public school system but he has had an absolute blast — the teachers have been great," Elizabeth Mishalk said.

The school takes pride in serving more than 4,000 military-connected students, who make up nearly 30 percent of the student population.

Four Belton ISD campuses have recently received purple star designations, meaning the campus has been approved by the TEA as a military liaison able to bridge the gap between military students and their families while being on active duty.

"We do things like lunch buddies, we mail care packages, we have them write letters, we mail them or create opportunities and space for them to do things to let their parents know that they are okay while they are learning, and parents are okay there," said Dr. Cassandra Spearman, Executive Director of Student Services with Belton ISD.

Other campuses around Central Texas have received the same award — Killeen now has 29 new campuses making it a total of 38 campuses to receive the designation.

Copperas Cove is now a 100 percent Purple Star district all schools have been designated as S.C. Lee Junior High its first designation this year.

541 Texas public schools Schools have been awarded Purple Star Campus Designations.

