Bellmead city council undecided about changing carport regulations

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The City of Bellmead is considering changes to its carport regulations in residential areas. Currently, carports are only allowed in side and backyards.



City of Bellmead conducted an online survey on carport ordinance

Only 207 residents responded; citizens requested another survey

City currently has only one code enforcement officer, making it difficult to enforce carport regulations

The city says it will look at the financial impact of hiring another code enforcement officer in the future

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

There’s an issue driving around the city of Bellmead — Miley Pulliam knows it all too well after the city told her the family’s carport was too long.

"I would like consistency and for everyone to be treated fair," Pulliam said.

Pulliam and other neighbors say they see carports being installed that do not follow code or have permits.

Right now, the city says they only have one code enforcement officer, meaning Bellmead has limited resources to enforce these regulations.

"I would like to see them follow the code," Pulliam said.

"No more should be put up and the people who have infracted the ordinance take it down."

Last month, the city put out an online survey, asking residents about their opinions on carports, since council was considering changes to regulations, such as allowing carports in front yards.

However, only around 200 people completed the survey, out of the thousands of residents in town.

Pulliam says she didn't know about the survey and likely others didn't either.

"I don't think a decision should be made about carports if we don't have input," she said.

Council members suggested sending out another survey in resident's water bills, to try and reach more people.

So far, no decision has been made regarding changing carport regulations.

At Tuesday's meeting, council members agreed they needed more time and public input to make a decision.

