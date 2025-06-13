Woman walks out of Bell County jail after impersonating another inmate

BELL COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — Authorities are searching for Nicole Adele Gaffney, 38, who walked away from the Bell County Jail on Friday after being mistakenly released.

Gaffney, described as a white female, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes, was last seen around 12:25 p.m. near Loop 121, wearing a black tank top, blue jeans, and black-and-white Nike high-tops.

She had been booked into the jail at 11:15 a.m. following her arraignment by District Judge Wade Faulkner on a charge of hindering apprehension or prosecution. Her bond had been set at $5,000. Officials say she misrepresented herself as an inmate scheduled for release.

The Bell County Sheriff’s Office was notified of the mistake around 1:10 p.m., and law enforcement agencies including Temple, Belton, and Killeen police departments, the Texas Rangers, DPS, and the U.S. Marshals Service have joined the search.

Authorities note that Gaffney does not have a history of violent offenses. Anyone with information about her location is urged to contact the Bell County Sheriff’s Office at 254-933-5412 or call 911 in an emergency.