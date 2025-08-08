Troy ISD honors two former students that passed away last year with a bell dedication ceremony

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Troy Independent School District held a special bell dedication ceremony Friday to honor the lives of two former Mays Elementary students who died in 2024.

Watch the bell dedication ceremony here:

Bentley Swain was killed in a car accident in May, along with his two siblings.

Just months later, Brantley Maynard lost his life after his family's boat capsized in Alaska.

Troy ISD Superintendent Neil Jeter tells 25 News that May Elementary staff led the effort to organize the ceremony, hoping to create a lasting tribute to both families.