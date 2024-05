TROY, Texas (KXXV) — Neighbors and community members in Troy have created a GoFundMe for the Zimmerman family after they lost three children in a vehicle rollover on May 27.

17-year-old Landon Kinsey, 18-year-old Kiersten Kinsey, and 5-year-old Bentley Swain were three of four occupants killed in a vehicle rollover at the IH-35 service road at mile marker 312, Troy police said.

The fourth occupant survived and was taken to a local hospital.