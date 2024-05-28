3 minors dead, 1 injured after vehicle rollover near Troy

TROY, Texas (KXXV) — The Troy Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that left three minors dead and one injured on Monday evening.

On May 27, around 5:45 p.m., Troy police said they responded to a vehicle rollover report at the IH-35 service road at mile marker 312.

Officers said they were told by callers that all four occupants of the vehicle were ejected during the crash—all four were under 18-years-old.

Police said three of the occupants were pronounced deceased at the scene. The fourth occupant was taken to Baylor Scott & White with unknown injuries.

An initial investigation by the authorities showed the vehicle was going southbound on the service road before leaving the roadway, causing it to roll.

Troy PD said the identities of the victims will not be released so distant family can be notified, as per the wishes of the immediate families.

This case is still under active investigation. Troy PD said they will release more information as it is made available.