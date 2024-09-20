West Temple businesses still recovering from May's storms; leads to cancellation of Oktoberfest

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Many businesses in West Temple are rebuilding what was lost in May's severe storms.



West Temple Oktoberfest canceled

Storm damage cost the city $4.6 million

Over 300,000 cubic yards of debris collected

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Many businesses in Temple are rebuilding still what was lost in May's severe storms, and the storm damage has even led to the cancellation of West Temple's annual Oktoberfest.

25 News spoke to the main sponsors of Oktoberfest, and owners of La Riv Kitchen and Bar, and 3 West Alehouse and Grill — they hope for both businesses to be back open by December.

Oktoberfest, which brings in thousands of dollars for the community, was canceled for this year due to storm damage from earlier in the year.

"Thankfully, it didn't totally devastate us — we are able to come back bigger and stronger with a revamped restaurant that's been around for 10 years," said West Temple Oktoberfest sponsor, Tony Strauss.

"We are going to make it even better than it was."

Jeremiah’s Italian Ice is one of the lucky local businesses that did not suffer as much damage to the outside of its building, but its neighbors can't say the same.

"Just to see the damages and the devastation over and over every day, to see the area dark at night — it's still dark when you come through here it's depressing a little bit," said owner of Jeremiah’s Italian ice, Lynn Reichl.

Reichl says sales have been different since severe weather, including the tornado that hit Temple.

Despite a drop in business, she says she's thankful for those who continue to come to her store.

"Other businesses around here they opened up in new locations very quickly," Reichl said.

The businesses all depend on each other to serve the community.

"There was a childrens' physical therapy nearby and patients would come by afterwards," Reichl said.

Reichl, Strauss, and other business owners, are looking forward to the day they can finish picking up the pieces.

"I miss the normal — this whole year hasn't been normal starting in May," Reichl said.

