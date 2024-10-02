Temple Salvation Army now accepting application appointments for Angel Tree

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Registration for the Salvation Army 2025 Angel Tree program is set to begin this Friday.

Applicants must call 254-774-9996 anywhere from Monday to Friday between the hours of 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. to register a required appointment.

Applicants will need to bring these items on their scheduled days:



Government-issued picture ID for adult head of household making the application

Proof of residency in Bell County in head of household name, i.e. Utility Bill, Lease Agreement, Government Award Letter, etc.

Proof of government assistance (TANF, SNAP, Medicaid, WIC, etc.) or proof of all household income (last four pay stubs, SSI letter, child support, etc.) (Letters from employers are not proof of income)

Birth certificates (originals only) for EACH child, ages 12 and under (parent must be head of household)

Documentation of Legal Guardianship (parent/guardian must be present at registration)

If incomplete, officials say applicants will have to reschedule — toys will be provided from birth to 12 years of age.



