Temple police identify need for neighborhood help to fight vehicle break-ins

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — Following a recent vehicle break-in at a Waco apartment complex, we're taking a closer look at vehicle break-ins within the City of Waco and City of Temple.

25News has previously reported on a heavy amount of vehicle break-ins and thefts in Temple throughout 2024, largely involving Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

The latest numbers from WPD show there were four reported motor vehicle burglaries (MVB) in December and none reported in November and October.

However, last January there were nine reported MVBs, the most reported in Waco in a single month for 2024.

Watch to see what Temple Police told Bobby about the thefts:

Update on vehicle break-ins in Waco and Temple

The Temple Police Department tells 25News there were 19 reports of vehicle burglaries from January 1 - February 13.

From November through December there were 39 reports made to the department. A Temple police officer within the Community Unit, Cody Close, said a lot of reports tend to involve Kia and Hyundai vehicles.

Regarding vehicle break-ins, Close said, “It’s been an issue for a long time" and she added when it comes to some Kia and Hyundia vehicles “they are probably the most targeted just because they are so easy to steal but it happens to all makes and models of vehicles.”

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been at the center of attention in recent years due to social media trends highlighting certain model’s vulnerabilities. The car makers looking to fight back with efforts such as software updates.

But investigators in Temple say while victims are posting their surveillance footage online, they're not sharing it with your local authorities. Officer Close said while you may not think your video is valuable, think again.

She said, “somebody else’s video can help us figure out who it is that’s breaking into these cars.”

Protect yourself by:



Locking all vehicle doors

Keep valuables out of view

Do not leave guns in vehicles

Temple police also recommend checking with local Hyundai or Kia dealerships for any updates but you can check on your own through those dealers official websites by entering your vin number to see if your vehicle is eligible for upgrades.

Follow Bobby on social media!