Temple PD shares information about 'Athena Alert' sent out for missing Temple teen

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV) — You might have noticed an Amber Alert Tuesday for a missing teen out of Temple.

It was actually called an “Athena Alert”, and 25 News spoke to Temple police about when and why they used it.

The alert only notifies people in a 100-mile radius.

It allows police to quickly issue a regional alert about a missing child, before investigators confirm it’s an abduction.

"With an Athena Alert you don’t have to hit all the criteria, but it’s necessary for public to be aware," said Sydney McBride with the Temple Police Department.

The Athena Alert was enacted last summer after seven-year-old Athena Strand vanished from her father’s home and was found dead two days later.

McBride says they’ve received tips already on missing Norwood and encourage you to notify them.

"If they spot her, call police and alert authorities you’ve seen this person," she said.

Temple police said Norwood left voluntarily.

We spoke to the missing teens mother who said her daughter has run away before.

"The guy last time admitted to trafficking her — he’s serving 18 years in prison," she said.

"The time after that we found her so strung out at a Motel 6 — she was so high on heroine I didn't recognize my own daughter."

She said previous times though, her daughter has made contact of some sort.

"This time is so different — other times she’d make contact and ask for money.”

The missing teen was last seen on January 20 at a friend’s house.

If you have seen her, you’re asked to call your local police.