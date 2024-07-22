Temple ISD teachers learning more about using AI, how to utilize it in the classroom

Temple ISD is moving forward with using Artificial Intelligence, or AI.

While other districts have already started using it, Temple school leaders say they had good reasoning for holding off.

Temple ISD leaders say they wanted to keep safety in mind, and know the ends and outs of AI first before rolling it.

Temple ISD’s Director of Digital Learning Ashley Jones says a lot of research and summer training was involved to make this happen.

"We really wanted to ensure that we had a thoughtful plan that protected our student data, but also prepared our teachers for utilizing artificial intelligence in the classroom," Jones said.

This doesn’t mean teachers are being replaced by AI, and students won’t be utilizing AI in the upcoming school year, according to Jones.

Some teachers on the other hand will continue to build up their knowledge of AI throughout the school year and beyond — it’s all part of a three year plan.

“What’s new this year for teachers with learning about artificial intelligence, is promoting AI literacy and focusing on student safety and digital citizenship," Jones said.

Emily Cloud is a Temple High School English teacher and an embedded adjunct professor at Temple College.

“AI is an inevitable part of our life now," she said.

She’s on board with being part of the future and learning what all AI can do in the classroom.

She says parents and students shouldn’t be worried or afraid about AI in the classroom, but optimistic about its possibilities to help students think deeper and expand on their learning.

“I think once you figure out the practical ways that you can use it in education, it demystifies it and takes away a lot of the scariness around it," Cloud said.

Temple ISD, 25 News

