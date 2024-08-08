Temple ISD superintendent talks growth, expansion following findings from new study

TEMPLE, Texas (KXXV — A demographic study that Temple ISD contracts out every year is highlighting future needs for the district.

It’s a study the district has done every year since 2018, and the report highlights future projections around them like business and residential development and growth.

When the district knows this information, it helps them plan for the future — the results from the latest study are now in.

Temple ISD Superintendent Dr. Bobby Ott said, “we’re growing about 200 students a year. In the next couple of years we’re expect to grow a little bit more than that and then it will tapper off because we are land locked," said Temple ISD Superintendent, Dr. Bobby Ott.

"There’s about 17 active subdivisions in Temple ISD boundaries right now over a thousand lots are available and there are 15 future subdivisions that will be coming on board in the next couple years and so that is a lot of residential development that we have coming.”

How does the school accommodate and make room?

Dr. Ott says more classrooms, another middle and elementary school and even expanding the high school are expected in the future — he also say the district has the land to do it.

Now, more details on when any of this could happen will be better known following next year’s demographic study which are typically done in the spring.

However, with more and more neighborhoods expected in the area, that means less the district would ask for from tax payers in future bonds to help pay for projects that would help ease capacity needs.

“When you start adding to the tax base then the amount of asking from your community goes way down," Dr. Ott said.

To view the report, click here.

